ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Free Report) – Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ARC Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for ARC Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.82.

TSE:ARX opened at C$18.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.44. The company has a market cap of C$11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.34 and a 52 week high of C$20.49.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 46.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

