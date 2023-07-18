Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $219.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard Cuts Dividend

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.4499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

