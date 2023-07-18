Analysts Set Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target at $68.43

Shares of Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of KNRRY opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Knorr-Bremse has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

