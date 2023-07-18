Brokers Set Expectations for Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $37.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $25,019.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,751.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $25,019.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,751.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.