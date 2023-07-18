Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.77.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$20.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.10 and a twelve month high of C$26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

