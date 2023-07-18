NuVista Energy Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVista Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for NuVista Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for NuVista Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of C$390.16 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVA. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.61.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$10.52 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.09 and a 52-week high of C$14.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

