Headwater Exploration Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Headwater Exploration in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Headwater Exploration’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$7.88.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$104.21 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 41.63%.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.