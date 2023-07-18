FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$558.75 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 117.48% and a net margin of 48.70%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

ERF stock opened at C$19.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.63. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$15.48 and a 12-month high of C$25.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

