Baytex Energy Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baytex Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$555.34 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTE. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.37.

TSE BTE opened at C$4.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.08. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.15.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 12,600 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$50,274.00. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.