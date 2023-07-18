Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will earn $6.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.52. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$73.68 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$61.23 and a twelve month high of C$84.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.48 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

