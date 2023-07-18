BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $921.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $765.62.

BlackRock stock opened at $727.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $680.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.39. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,804,000 after purchasing an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

