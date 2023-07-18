BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $921.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close.
BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $765.62.
BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %
BlackRock stock opened at $727.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $680.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.39. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,804,000 after purchasing an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.