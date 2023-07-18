StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.72 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,957,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

