Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

