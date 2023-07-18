Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
AWH opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
