StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

