American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.4 %

AMS stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

