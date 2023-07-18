StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
