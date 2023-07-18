StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

