Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ashford will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

