Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NM opened at $1.62 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

