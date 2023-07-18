Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NM opened at $1.62 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
