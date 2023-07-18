StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moatable (NYSE:RENN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Moatable Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE RENN opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Moatable has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moatable

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $4,586,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moatable by 238.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moatable by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Moatable in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moatable in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moatable in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moatable

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that combines IDX websites, lead generation, marketing automation, advanced lead management, and powerful AI to capture and convert leads into new business; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to trip planning companion for truck drivers.

