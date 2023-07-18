CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

CSP Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $10.76 on Friday. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSP

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,827 shares of company stock valued at $83,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP



CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.



