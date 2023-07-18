NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NUVA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 128.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,302,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,831,000 after buying an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

