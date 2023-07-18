CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.