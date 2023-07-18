CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.86.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
