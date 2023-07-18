Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

