MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.46 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $120.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.00.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MediciNova by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MediciNova by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MediciNova by 46.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

