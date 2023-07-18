Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) PT at $193.57

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.57.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $610,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,177,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $610,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,177,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

WESCO International Trading Down 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WESCO International by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in WESCO International by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCC opened at $172.17 on Friday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

