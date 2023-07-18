National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. National Instruments has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,331,000 after purchasing an additional 156,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,134,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

