National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. National Instruments has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,331,000 after purchasing an additional 156,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,134,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.