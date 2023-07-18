FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $63.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.