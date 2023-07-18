Zacks Research Weighs in on Lindsay Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lindsay in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.78. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

NYSE LNN opened at $126.83 on Monday. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $110.43 and a 52 week high of $183.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,584,000 after purchasing an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,179,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,572,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

