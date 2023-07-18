Analysts Set Expectations for The Wendy’s Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,447,000 after acquiring an additional 142,399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,803,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.05%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

