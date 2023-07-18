Atb Cap Markets Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBNXF. CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $20.63.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.