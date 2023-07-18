Northland Capmk Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $267.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.25. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 881.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 50.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

