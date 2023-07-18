Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $34.61 on Monday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

