PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of PEP opened at $185.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

