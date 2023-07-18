TechnipFMC plc Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of FTI opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

