Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $102.74 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $103.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

