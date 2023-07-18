Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

