Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of TSE:MDP opened at C$2.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$3.21.

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.