FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Issued By William Blair

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.20%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AMK stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetMark Financial

In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $149,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 7,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $215,867.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,743.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $149,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $1,137,602. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

