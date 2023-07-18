WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$169.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.55 million.

