FY2023 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%.

BSM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE:BSM opened at $16.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $56,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

