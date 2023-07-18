FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Boosted by Stifel Firstegy

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.89. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $55.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.