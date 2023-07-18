Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

AEM opened at $52.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

