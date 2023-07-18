Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RenaissanceRe in a report released on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $23.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.83 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $197.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.51 and its 200-day moving average is $199.05. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,910,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,923,000 after acquiring an additional 73,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $140,549,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.99%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

