Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the chip maker will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

INTC opened at $34.37 on Monday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

