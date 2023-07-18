Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Boosted by Zacks Research

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Shares of PAYX opened at $121.03 on Monday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,857 shares of company stock valued at $18,631,609 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.