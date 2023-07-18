Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cintas Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.29.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $503.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.01. Cintas has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

