Elevance Health (ELV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Elevance Health to post earnings of $8.83 per share for the quarter. Elevance Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at $32.70- EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elevance Health to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $437.11 on Tuesday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.49 and its 200-day moving average is $466.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.80.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.