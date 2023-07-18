OFG Bancorp (OFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $164.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.04. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

