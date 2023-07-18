Heritage Financial (HFWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HFWA opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $611.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.55.

HFWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $217,159. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,281.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

