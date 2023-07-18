Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PINE opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market cap of $230.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $20.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $312,436.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John P. Albright bought 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,982. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

